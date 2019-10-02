1  of  2
Breaking News
Man drowns at Sedgwick County Park Dodge City Diocese releases list of accused priests
1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Hodgeman County - USD 227 Sublette - USD 374

Taylor’s Forecast: Cooler and rainy through the weekend

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It has been a wet start to the day for some due to a cold front that is moving across the state. Highs today will be humid, in the 80s in the southeast, but mild and comfortable behind the front in the northwest. Showers and storms could impact your afternoon and evening plans. Strong winds will be associated with these storms as they track through the southeast this afternoon and into the evening. A slight chance for an isolated tornado is possible around Lyon and Greenwood counties and farther east.

Tomorrow will start to feel like fall. Temperatures will be cooler in the 60s. But the rain isn’t done yet. Showers will linger in southern Kansas through the morning hours.

Another cold front will impact temperatures again Friday and Saturday. So we can expect rain for the beginning of the weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories