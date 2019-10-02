Taylor’s Forecast: Cooler and rainy through the weekend

It has been a wet start to the day for some due to a cold front that is moving across the state. Highs today will be humid, in the 80s in the southeast, but mild and comfortable behind the front in the northwest. Showers and storms could impact your afternoon and evening plans. Strong winds will be associated with these storms as they track through the southeast this afternoon and into the evening. A slight chance for an isolated tornado is possible around Lyon and Greenwood counties and farther east.

Tomorrow will start to feel like fall. Temperatures will be cooler in the 60s. But the rain isn’t done yet. Showers will linger in southern Kansas through the morning hours.

Another cold front will impact temperatures again Friday and Saturday. So we can expect rain for the beginning of the weekend.