Taylor’s Forecast: Cooler temperatures and showers and storms today

Big changes are coming to the weather thanks to this front that is passing through today.

A surge of cold air will cause a cooldown in our temperatures. Highs will only reach the 60s and 70s. This high will be reached early in the day, then cooling through the afternoon hours.

Showers and storms are expected to start this morning and last through the afternoon for a good portion of our counties.

Rain chances will start out spotty and increase later today. The best chances for storms will be in the southeast counties of the viewing area.

Winds could be strong at times as this system passes through. There is a Marginal risk issued to the south and east of Wichita for some stronger storms. The main hazards include pockets of hail, lightning, and gusty winds.

Rain will clear out late tonight/early tomorrow morning and give way to a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures will slowly warm back to the low 80s by the midweek but cool back down thanks to a cold front.