Taylor’s Forecast: Cooler temperatures today, wet weather this weekend

The front that is passing through Kansas this morning is leaving cooler temperatures behind it. Temperatures this morning are sitting anywhere from the teens to 40s.

Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s. Northerly winds will keep things chilly today.

The front today will not bring any wet weather to Kansas but the next system is on its heels. This system will near the Kansas/Colorado state line on Friday morning.

Rain and snow is possible throughout the day on Friday and into Saturday.

Rain is more likely the farther south and east your are where as snow will be the main hazard in northwest Kansas.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued starting Friday through Sunday morning. Accumulation is possible in northwest Kansas through the start of the weekend.

Prepare to bundle up. We will begin to dry out on Sunday then cooler air will set in. Lows will drop in to the teens and 20s at the start of your work week.