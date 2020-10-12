Taylor’s Forecast: Cooler today after a cold front blew through last night

Overnight, wind gusts reached up to 75 mph in some places as the front blew through. Wind damage, power outages, and cooler temperatures were left behind this disturbance.

A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 this morning for temperatures that could dip into the 30s.

Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the mid 70s with mostly clear skies and lighter wind in comparison to last night.

In addition to cooler temperatures, the front ushered in very dry air. This is cause for a Fire Weather Warning out west from 1 to 7 today.

Temperatures don’t stay in the 70s for long. We will warm back to the 80s for most communities tomorrow and Wednesday. Another cold front Wednesday into Thursday will knock temperatures much cooler in the 50s and 60s.

Additional Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings can be expected during the overnight hours as well. We are expecting another front late next weekend/early next week that could bring temperatures down to the 40s, but the timing of this front is still to be determined. Rain chances don’t look too promising over the next 7 days.