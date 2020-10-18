Taylor’s Forecast: Cooler today with a more active week in the forecast

Cooler conditions are in store for today. Rain is possible the farther south and east that you live. This will most likely come in the form of very light showers or sprinkles through the early afternoon hours.

Highs today are in the 40s and 50s with a cool northerly wind.

Tonight temperatures will dip below freezing and a Frost Advisory is in place for many out west for tonight through tomorrow morning.

Rain chances are slim, but more frequent this week. A system will pass through on Tuesday and bring us a line of showers, this will break apart by Wednesday morning.

Temperatures warm back up during the midweek to the mid to upper 70s and this allows more moisture into the region.

The most impressive moisture is down in the southcentral portion of the viewing area so that is where rain chances are most likely, but a few showers could make their way to northcentral as well. A cold front late Thursday night into Friday will knock temperatures back down and bring another round of rain.