Taylor’s Forecast: Cooling today and tomorrow with wintry weather in the forecast

Cooler weather is expected today as a cold front passes through this morning. Temperatures will be much cooler up north than it will be down south.

We will stay dry today, but snow showers are possible tomorrow out west.

If any snow will accumulate it will be in the far west and top out around 3 inches. This system could still shift a little and this could change the amount and placement of snowfall.

The main time for moisture will be on Tuesday as rain and wintry showers pass through along with warmer temperatures.

The chance for freezing rain is better in the middle of the state through the morning hours Tuesday and rain favors the far the southeast.

This system will clear out west to east on Wednesday morning, but temperatures remain closer to normal in the low 40s.

The next system is smaller, but not too far behind this first one. Snow showers are possible on Friday, but it is too far out for major details right now.

The start of the weekend will be dry and about normal.