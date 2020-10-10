Taylor’s Forecast: Critical fire weather behind slim rain chances this weekend

Patchy fog is possible this morning for our central and eastern counties, especially south of I-70.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 11 am.

Temperatures today are a few degrees cooler than yesterday, but we will still range about 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

More mild wind is expected today, but stronger wind and dry air are conditions for dangerous fire weather. The majority of our western counties are in a Fire Weather Watch or Warning for Sunday. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

We warm up again tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will arrive late Sunday night.

The front will drop temperatures to the 70s and bring slim rain chances for northern Kansas. Rainfall accumulation will be just a few tenths of an inch and very spotty, so this will not do much to improve the drought.

A slight warm up will cause temperatures to flirt with 80s by Wednesday, but another cool down will knock us back to some fall like weather in the 60s and 70s.