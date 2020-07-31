Taylor’s Forecast: Drier and cool this weekend

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The comfortable conditions that we are feeling today is thanks to the northerly winds that is bringing us dry and cool air. Temperatures will only reach the 80s this afternoon and that is where we stay for the weekend as well. Skies will be much drier as we approach Saturday, but we can’t rule out rain chances out west tonight then again later on Saturday through the overnight hours. These showers should stay below severe threshold with only a bit of lightning and small hail likely. Rain is possible again on Monday out west, but Tuesday looks dry for everyone.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories