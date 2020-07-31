Taylor’s Forecast: Drier and cool this weekend

The comfortable conditions that we are feeling today is thanks to the northerly winds that is bringing us dry and cool air. Temperatures will only reach the 80s this afternoon and that is where we stay for the weekend as well. Skies will be much drier as we approach Saturday, but we can’t rule out rain chances out west tonight then again later on Saturday through the overnight hours. These showers should stay below severe threshold with only a bit of lightning and small hail likely. Rain is possible again on Monday out west, but Tuesday looks dry for everyone.