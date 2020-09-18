Taylor’s Forecast: Dry and about average today through the weekend

Despite mostly clear skies, the sunshine will be very muffled today. Smoke that is sitting over Kansas is creating a hazy view this afternoon. Other than that, our weather is quiet. The winds will speed up a bit later this evening, but only minor gusts are expected up to 20 mph. Highs today are back into the 80s. This will be the trend through the next seven days. There is no impressive chance for precipitation in the near future with the exception of a few sprinkles in the north and the west on Monday and Tuesday.