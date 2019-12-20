Taylor’s Forecast: Dry and comfortable through the weekend, expect a wet holiday

Today is another dry and mild day across the state. Temperatures this morning are chilly but much warmer than what we saw this time yesterday.

Sprinkles are possible this morning, but most of us will stay dry today and through the weekend.

Highs will reach the 40s and 50s today. Skies will be mostly sunny with a few clouds today. Most clouds will clear out this afternoon.

A low pressure system is creating a disturbance through the state. Winds shift northerly in the west, but will stay southerly in the east. This is impacting temperatures this morning but will not impact our highs today.

Ultimately a high pressure system is taking control over Kansas weather. This system is keeping clouds away from Kansas and temperatures warm.

A ridge is forming over Kansas. This will bring above normal temperatures over the next few days.

The Storm Track 3 weather team is tracking the next wet weather system which will arrive Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be mild so anything that falls will be in the form of rain.

We will be trading our white Christmas in for a wet one. A slim chance of rain will continue on Christmas day.

Temperatures will be warm this weekend but cooler weather return with the rain on Wednesday.