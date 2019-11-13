Taylor’s Forecast: Dry and mild through the end of this week, warmer weather at the start of your work week

The farther east you live, the chillier temperatures are this afternoon. Western Kansas is in the 50s and 60s while eastern and central Kansas still remains in the 40s around your lunchtime hour. Winds also differ from the east to west thanks to a cold front that is splitting the state. A southerly breeze is shifting to northerly and it is a bit breezy ahead and behind the front. Highs today will be in the 50s for most. Some may even see a brief 60 degree moment in the southwest.

The rest of the week will be dry and quiet. Temperatures drop to the 40s tomorrow due to increased cloud cover. Highs will rebound on Friday to the 50s and slowly increase to the 60s on Monday and Tuesday. There is a slim chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Most will stay dry.