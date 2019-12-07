Taylor’s Forecast: Dry and quiet trend continue, colder weather early this week

The dry and quiet stretch will continue today as sunshine fills the sky and southerly winds help to warm temperatures to the low 50s this afternoon.

Highs across the state will be range from low to high 50s. The average high for this time of year is 46, so we are 5-10 degrees warmer than normal.

Skies will be dry today but a few sprinkles are possible tomorrow. Better chances for rain and snow follow a cold front on Monday.

A dip in the jet stream will drop temperatures below freezing at times so any precipitation that falls has the potential to be snow.

Accumulation for this system is slim. The bigger story is the drop in temperature. Highs will only reach the 30s and 40s but lows will drop into the teens on Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will more seasonable on Wednesday through the end of the week. We will get back into the 50s on Friday.

There are many chances for rain this week but they remain slim. Most will not see any precipitation, but rather chilly December temperatures.