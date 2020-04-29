Taylor’s Forecast: Dry and warm until the weekend

Temperatures this afternoon will warm to the mid 70s for most of us. While we stay dry, the big story will be the winds. Strong northerly winds have reached up to 30 mph sustained this morning. Expect winds to calm only a little for this afternoon. There is a Wind Advisory in place for most of central and eastern Kansas until 6 tonight. The dry conditions out west, along with the strong wind will create dangerous fire weather conditions. A ridge of high pressure system is building out west which will help to bring us warm and sunny weather until the weekend. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s tomorrow and 80s by Friday.

Then a disturbance will work its way through the state at the end of the week and into the weekend. This will kick off our next stretch of active weather. Rain is possible on Saturday, but better chances for Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s.