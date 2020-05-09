Taylor’s Forecast: Dry but chilly this weekend, more rain next week

We are tracking the potential for a few showers this morning along a cold front up north. These showers will only be the garden variety.

Showers will track south as the cold front progresses southeast. Sprinkles will pass through the evening and overnight hours, but most of us will not see any rain.

Highs today will be in the 60s and 70s with warmer weather out west. The normal for this time of the year is about 74 so these temperatures are seasonably cool.

Your Mother’s Day Forecast is looking dry but chilly. You may want a jacket for any outdoor plans.

The best chance for showers will be on Monday as a system passes through and brings scattered showers starting out west and tracking east.

We will start to dry off Tuesday afternoon, but another chance for rain will return on Wednesday.

The pattern stays unstable through the rest of the week. Strong to severe storms are possible after the midweek when temperatures warm