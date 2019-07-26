Taylor’s Forecast: Dry today, rain chances increase this weekend

A few showers have moved across southwestern into central Kansas today. Clouds linger in the central portions of the state, cooling temperatures out there. Southerly winds and gusts stay strong today. Highs are in the 90s again and we will continue to warm up slightly through Sunday.

Most of the state will start the weekend out dry, but by Sunday rain chances will increase due to a cold front moving through the state. This will drop temperatures only a few degrees (most will still stay in the 90s) and then we will warm back up later in the week.

-Taylor