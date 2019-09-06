Breaking News
Police arrest suspect on suspicion of first-degree murder after fight ends in man’s death
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian lashing the Carolinas

Taylor’s Forecast: Dry today, rain this weekend

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today will be another warm day. The high is in the 80s and 90s. A ridge of high pressure that is keeping us dry today will be breaking down and moving out this weekend. It will be replaced with a low pressure system. This disturbance will cause showers this weekend. There is a Marginal risk for severe storms on Saturday so you may grab the umbrella and rain jacket on Saturday and Sunday. Stay weather aware for severe weather. The rest of the week will be drier but rain is not off the table. Showers are possible every day as a series of small disturbances track through Kansas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories