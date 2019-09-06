Taylor’s Forecast: Dry today, rain this weekend

Another cold front is sliding through Kansas now but we won't see any rain today from this one. So that means it's another calm and quiet start to the day with temperatures this morning in the 60s and 70s.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with light winds. Most highs will still be toasty for this time of year in the 90s. Northwestern Kansas will be the coolest with highs in the 80s due to the front moving through.