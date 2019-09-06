Taylor’s Forecast: Dry today, rain this weekend

Today will be another warm day. The high is in the 80s and 90s. A ridge of high pressure that is keeping us dry today will be breaking down and moving out this weekend. It will be replaced with a low pressure system. This disturbance will cause showers this weekend. There is a Marginal risk for severe storms on Saturday so you may grab the umbrella and rain jacket on Saturday and Sunday. Stay weather aware for severe weather. The rest of the week will be drier but rain is not off the table. Showers are possible every day as a series of small disturbances track through Kansas.