Taylor’s Forecast: Dry trend continues, temperatures stay above normal

Layer up this morning. We will start out chilly in the 20s and 30s.

Temperatures today will be in the low to mid 50s thanks to sunny skies and a shift to southerly winds.

The stretch of dry conditions will last through the weekend.

A cold front will track through the state early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop behind the front, but no rain is expected.

Highs take a dip at the beginning of your work week but trend warm until Friday. Another fall in temperatures comes after a front on Thursday into Friday.

A cold front at the end of the week has a better chance to bring rain and snow. Ahead of the front will be rain but may lean too far south and east to reach our viewing area.

Moisture will wrap around the low and could bring snow behind the front. This is expected to fall east of Kansas, but a slight shift west will bring rain and snow showers to the state.

As models gather more information, the Storm Track 3 Weather team will continue to update the forecast as this system nears the state.