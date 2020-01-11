Taylor’s Forecast: Expect a snowy Saturday, but quiet Sunday

Temperatures are starting out very cold this morning. Most of us are in the teens and single digits, but add wind chill to that and temperatures drop below 0.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 10 this morning for extremely cold temperatures. You will want to bundle up with gloves, hats, and scarfs when you head out the door.

We took a break from the snow overnight, but it begins to fall again in the past few hours.

This system will slowly track to the east over the next few hours. Most of the snow showers will clear out by mid morning from west to east.

Snowfall totals this morning could reach up to 3 inches.

Temperatures will struggle to warm this afternoon. The more west you live, the warmer temperatures will be today.

Because of the cold air and potential snowfall there is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9 this morning.

For places to the south and east of I-35 a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 3 this afternoon.

We will dry off tonight but another slim chance of snow showers are possible tomorrow. Accumulation will be slim.

We will start the work week off with warmer weather. Highs will be in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday before temperatures take another tumble during the mid week.