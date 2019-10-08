Taylor’s Forecast: Fall today, winter-like weather on Thursday

If you liked yesterdays weather, then your going to love today’s. But take advantage of the nice weather now, because a big change is coming. We have dry skies this morning but wet weather is on the way.

Clear skies will allow sunshine aid in the warm temperatures. Highs will range from 70s to 80s.

It will be a great day to get outside, but you may want to pack an umbrella for outdoor activities tomorrow.

Southerly flow returns today so it will bring warm air and help us warm up today. Winds could be strong.

A shower or two is possible in the southwest tonight.

This system will track east and many could wake up with showers Wednesday morning.

A cold front tracks into northwest Kansas early on Thursday morning. This system will bring cooler temperatures and the potential for snow.

The timing of this system will determine if snow or rain falls. If the cold front arrives during the daytime hours then we will see rain. Right now it is timed for overnight, so temperatures will be cooler and snow is expected.

Temperatures will take a big drop from Wednesday to Thursday, but we will warm back up for the weekend.

The weather takes a roller coaster ride at the end of this week, but it will plateau for the weekend.