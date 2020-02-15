Taylor’s Forecast: Feeling comfortable this weekend, cooler air expected next week

For those who are tired of the cold weather, you are in luck. This warm up will continue through the weekend. Highs today are looking comfortable in the upper 40s and 50s this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear.

A boundary will track through the state west to east this morning and through the afternoon. The biggest impact that this will have is the shift in winds. It is weak in nature and will pass through quickly thanks to a high pressure system on its tail.

Overnight lows will be about normal in the 20s and 30s with northerly winds making it feel just a tad colder.

Another disturbance will bring changes on Monday. It doesn’t organize until it passes through southeast Kansas so rain chances are slim right now.

Better chances for rain and snow come overnight Monday and Tuesday morning. There is not a lot of moisture associated with this system right now so accumulation is expected to be light.

The biggest impact that this disturbance will have will be on the temperatures. We will drop from the 50s to the 30s in northwest Kansas on Monday to Tuesday.

The rest of the week will have a similar pattern of disturbances passing through but not enough moisture or organization to have much of impact on the state. This brings us into a more consistent pattern of highs in the 40s and 50s.