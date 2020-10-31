Taylor’s Forecast: Feeling like Fall for Halloween, cooler tomorrow

Today will be a clear fall day with highs in the upper 60s. Some may even briefly hit the low 70s.

A cold front will pass through today and turn our winds around. This will be a dry front. Winds could gust up to 40 mph near the front.

This evening, temperatures will dip to the low 60s for trick-or-treating. If you are out after sundown, you may want to layer up because the northerly wind will bring a bit of a chill.

We get an extra hour of sleep overnight. Don’t forget to set those clocks back an hour.

We will wake up tomorrow morning in the 20s and 30s with a northerly wind.

The cooler air will arrive tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures will get nowhere near what they were this past week. We will only dip into the 50s.

A work week warmup will start in the 50s but quickly reach the 60s to 70s at the end of the week. Mostly sunny skies and no rain chances are in the forecast right now. Skies will stay mostly sunny with slim chances for rain.