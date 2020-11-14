Taylor’s Forecast: Few showers and storms overnight, then a windy Saturday

Temperatures tonight will fall to the 30s and 40s with the coldest air out west. The winds will stay breezy from the south.

Overnight showers and storms are possible for our south eastern counties. A few rumbles of thunder will be the biggest threats from this passing system. The majority of the moisture will be to the south and east of our viewing area. Showers and clouds will clear out before most Saturday morning activities.

Temperature are much warmer tomorrow for those ahead of the wind change. But don’t call it comfortable, strong wind will be a big part of the story tomorrow.

Gusty wind will blow strong from the south and then north. Gusts over 50 mph will cause dangerous outdoor burning conditions tomorrow afternoon.

Several fire advisories are in place due to the dry and windy conditions. A Fire Weather Warning (highlighted in pink) and Fire Weather Watch (highlighted in tan) are in place tomorrow afternoon until 6.

Much cooler conditions on Sunday, then slowly warming back the 70s through the work week. With the exception of tonight, expect to be mostly dry over the next 7 days.