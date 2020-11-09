Taylor’s Forecast: Front brings big changes included storms and snow tonight

The state is split between warm and windy ahead of the front and cooler behind it. Showers are popping up on the warm side of this system in our north central counties. This evening, snow showers will pop up behind the front. Snowfall totals will accumulate only about a trace to an inch in localized areas. Any wintry weather that falls will not stick around for long. Daytime highs are above freezing for all so this snow will melt by mid morning Wednesday. As the disturbance tracks to the east tonight, a line of storms will form in our south and northcentral counties. Be prepared for strong thunderstorms with the potential for hail and gusty winds. A Marginal risk has been issued for the potential of these storms could turn severe. Much more dry later in the day Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The next chance for wet weather will be Friday into Saturday.