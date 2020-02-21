Taylor’s Forecast: High pressure brings calm conditions and weekend warm up

Today’s temperatures are already looking warmer than yesterday. We will continue to warm to the 40s and 50s this afternoon. The comfortable weather is brought to you by a high pressure system that is allowing for dry air to pass through the state. This will keep conditions rather calm today. The warm up will continue through the weekend, highs will be in the 50s through Sunday.

The next big system will come in the form of rain on late Saturday night out west. Widespread rain showers will track east throughout the day on Sunday. As this system begins to wrap around itself, snow is possible up north on Sunday night into Monday morning. The chance for snow is slim right now. Monday will still be a bit cloudy, but we will get a break from the rain until Tuesday. Conditions will stay in this unsettled pattern through at least Thursday.