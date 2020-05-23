Taylor’s Forecast: Holiday weekend stays active and rainy

Warm temperatures and strong southerly winds as well as abnormally dry conditions out west are all elements for critical fire danger that will be a concern this afternoon. A Fire Weather Warning is in place for our counties along the Kansas/Colorado state line until 9 tonight.

Most of us will stay dry during the day today and rather humid with highs in the 80s and 90s.

As we head into the evening hours the focus will shift to storms. Most models have us dry through the day, but storms will form in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandle and track into south central Kansas overnight.

Widespread severe weather potential will remain low, but a severe thunderstorm or two is possible. Other hazards include hail and strong winds. A Marginal Risk is issued because of these storms.

Widespread rain continues through Sunday, mostly during the evening and overnight, but daytime showers can’t be ruled out. A slight risk has been issued for strong to severe storms that will produce large hail and strong winds. An isolated tornado is possible but the chance remains slim.

Memorial day weekend will end on a rainy note. Widespread rain is expected through most of the day on Monday.

We could get into flooding problems with all of this rain by the end of the weekend and early next week. This active pattern will continue through the early portion of next week as well.