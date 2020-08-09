Taylor’s Forecast: Hot and humid again today with storm chances tonight

We can expect another hot day today with heat indices above 100 and it will feel warmer the farther east you go thanks to the higher dew points out east. It will feel a little nicer due to the lower temperatures and humidity out west, but still in the 90s.

We could get heat indices up to 110 in northeast Kansas again so we do have a Heat Advisory in place.

Showers will be hit and miss, but unlikely throughout the day.

During the evening, storms form again in the west then track southeast.

There is a Marginal Risk issued for any storm that could become severe through western portions of the state tonight.

Most of us will get rain out of this system that will bring widely scattered showers and storms through the day on Monday.

Rain chances decrease as the work week progresses. Temperatures will also take a hit thanks to these storms. Winds will turn around from southerly to northerly and cool us down to the low 90s for the rest of the work week.