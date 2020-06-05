Taylor’s Forecast: Hot and humid through the weekend, brief relief next week

The steamy conditions continue today as temperatures reach the upper 90s and some even in the triple digits. Spotty showers are likely out west tonight. Most of these showers will only be the garden variety with a slim chance of a severe storm. Similar forecast for tomorrow as well. Most will stay fairly dry but since stronger storms are likely up north in Nebraska, we could get a stray storm or two for our northern-most counties. A ridge of high pressure that has brought us the heat over the past few days will be tracking east over the weekend and will begin to break down beginning early next week. This will bring a brief dip in the temperatures, back to the 80s, as well as a chance for rain on Tuesday. The track of the tropical depression in Mexico will bring moisture our way and impact showers and storm chances next week.