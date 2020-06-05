Taylor’s Forecast: Hot and humid through the weekend, brief relief next week

Another warm day today with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and mostly sunny skies. Due to the high pressure system that is sitting out west, storms are skirting around Kansas and bringing us only slim chances for storms. The sporadic development that was seen yesterday, is what we are going to see again today. The first area of interest is caused by a disturbance that extends from a weak surface low on top of the state that will bring the strongest storms to western Oklahoma, but a few isolated strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out in western Kansas either during the afternoon hours. Large hail and strong winds are possible, but not expected to be widespread. This system will be pushed out by the next area of interest which is a cold front in Nebraska. This northern front will most likely not bring too many showers to the state, however we cannot rule out a few overnight and into Friday. It will most likely impact those closer to the northern Kansas/Missouri state line, but outside of the KSN viewing area.

We will get a brief break from the 90s as a cold front tracks through the state early next week and kicks temperatures back to the 80s. Another chance for rain on Tuesday, but we will stay mostly dry through the next 7 days.