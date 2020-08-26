Taylor’s Forecast: Hot and humid today, more storms this weekend

High pressure to the west stays in control of our weather. Highs will be back to the mid 90s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. An increase in moisture could result in a few sprinkles and an increase in cloud cover out east. More showers are possible in the northwest this evening, however the strongest activity will not be in Kansas. The activity from the hurricane down south will pump moisture and clouds to far southeast and south central Kansas. This means that spotty showers are possible through Thursday, but better chances for rain on Friday and through the weekend. Several systems will pass through giving instability for storms through the beginning of next week.

We are also keeping an eye on the activity in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura is a category 3 hurricane right now, expected to increase to a Category 4 by landfall. The outer bands of the hurricane has already brought severe weather and strong winds this morning. Additionally Several Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings and Watches are in place for southern Louisiana and portions of Texas in preparation for landfall. One of the biggest concerns over the next day will be the storm surge that the National Weather Service has described as unsurvivable. This system will rapidly weaken as it makes landfall and is not fueled by the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico. It will track to the north on the eastern side of Arkansas and Missouri. Kansas could see a few showers from the outer bands of this system as well as an increase in clouds and moisture.