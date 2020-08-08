Taylor’s Forecast: Hot and humid today, with storms possible tonight

The heat is back again today. It is a little warmer than yesterday. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s for all of us this afternoon.

We do have a Heat Advisory for a few of our counties in the northeast corner of the viewing area. Heat indices could reach up to 109 in these areas.

Rain chances are slim today. A few showers are possible near the Oklahoma/Kansas state line through the day, but the main threat will be up northwest this evening. A line of storms stretching south from Nebraska will bring strong winds and large hail.

While most of the activity will stay north of us, we do have a Slight Risk issued for only a couple of counties near the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

Another round of storms will come on Sunday into Monday then again Tuesday.

Winds will switch from southerly to northerly behind this system and this will help us to cool just a little for the middle of the work week.