Taylor’s Forecast: Hot and mostly dry brings dangerous fire conditions out west

The forecast today is looking similar to yesterday. Highs this afternoon will be in the the mid to upper 90s with a southerly wind that will be breezy at times out west.

The hot weather, abnormally dry ground, and strong southerly winds are creating dangerous fire conditions. Fire Weather Warnings (highlighted in pink) and Watches (highlighted in tan) are in place for a good amount of our western counties until tonight.

A disturbance out west will spark up some showers but they will stay west of the Kansas/Colorado today.

On Sunday, there is a better chance for showers to find their way across the state line but will most likely stay in the far western counties.

Temps stay warm in the mid to upper 90s. We are mostly dry until later this week. The warmest day of the week is looking like Wednesday. A cold front will track through on Thursday and bring us some cooler temperatures and rain. Temperatures won’t be down for long, they rebound nicely up to the 90s by the weekend.