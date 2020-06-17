Taylor’s Forecast: Hot and windy today, cooler conditions this weekend

Another warm and windy afternoon is expected. Highs will warm to the mid to upper 90s with winds sustained between 20 to 30 mph. Due to the strong winds and dry conditions out west there is a Fire Weather Warning in place until 9 tonight. A cold front will track through the state tomorrow and bring a break to the dry spell and give us some rain. Showers will begin in the evening hours on Thursday along the front. Most of these are expected to only be the garden variety, however a few stronger storms cannot be ruled out. Scattered showers will continue through your Father’s Day weekend as well. The cold front will leave behind cooler conditions and we will dip down to the mid 80s for the weekend.