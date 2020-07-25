Taylor’s Forecast: Hot today, cool down and storms are in the forecast

Most of us will start out with dry skies with the exception of some popup showers in the heat of the day. Some clouds are expected later this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

The moist air will make it feel muggy and even warmer than the 90s. A Heat Advisory has been issued for some of our northernmost counties where the heat indices could reach up to 106.

More showers and storms are likely later tonight in the western portion of the state. However, similar to last night, they don’t look too menacing after the sun goes down.

Storm chances are better on Sunday as a cold front tracks through the state. Toasty temperatures are expected for those ahead of the front, on Sunday afternoon, while those behind it will begin to cool down.

Some of these storms on late Sunday afternoon could be strong to severe with gusty winds being the biggest threat, but hail will also be a concern. A Marginal Risk is issued for a good portion of our viewing area due to these strong to severe storms.

More clouds are expected along the front with widespread rain on Monday.

Temperatures will take a dip to the 80s for the first few days of the week. Storms will begin to wrap up during the later portion of the week and we will warm back up.