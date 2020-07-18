Taylor’s Forecast: Hot today, showers and storms tonight

A few spotty showers are popping up on radar this morning. Once these move out, then we will be dry for most of the day. It is a steamy start to the morning and will just get worse as temperatures warm this afternoon. We are expecting temperatures to top out close to the 100s for most, but feel warmer than 105.

There is a Heat Advisory in place for a good portion of our counties until 8 PM tonight. All counties highlighted in orange should take their precautions outside this afternoon. Drink lots of water and put on the sunscreen.

Storm chances are more likely out west later today. Widespread storms will form along a boundary and track southeast through the overnight.

They should fizzle out by the time they get to south central Kansas on Sunday morning, but the rest of the viewing areas can expect rain until the mid morning.

We will see a similar pattern on Sunday night as well. Storms will line up out west then track southeast through the night. This system will bring better chances for central and eastern Kansas to get storms.

Temperatures cool as we start the work week and become a little bit more seasonable.