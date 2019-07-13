Taylor’s Forecast: Humidity returns tomorrow, heat indices reach 100 by mid-week

It has been a fairly calm morning with the exception of some rain in northwestern Kansas.

The rest of the day will be dry and hot. We will reach low 90s today in Wichita and even warmer out west.

Dew points are in the 60s today so the humidity will be tolerable. Tomorrow dew points are expected to rise to the 70s and it will feel much more humid thanks to moisture pushed our way by Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf.

The heat will continue to increase throughout the week and we could see heat indices in the triple digits by mid week.

A high pressure system sitting to the west is keeping weather calm.

This high is also blocking Tropical Storm Barry in the gulf. The storm is slow moving, but as it does make landfall it has the the opportunity to bring rain to the Kansas are. Rain chances are low right now, but will increase later this week.

We will see lots of sunshine today and tomorrow but clouds will return on Monday.

-Taylor