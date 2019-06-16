Taylor’s Forecast: Isolated showers possible for Father’s Day evening

Rain will be lingering around south eastern Kansas through the early morning hours. After it moves out there is still a chance for pop up showers for most of the day, but that chance increases this evening.

The best time to be outside for Father’s Day will be early afternoon. But the rain that will fall this afternoon is not expected to be severe.

Most of Kansas is still in the mid to upper 60’s but will warm up to a nice mid 80’s today. Winds will shift from the south to north and clouds will stick around. High dewpoint and humidity will make it feel sticky.

The next big rain chance will come Monday night in the west. Weak wind shear means that the hazards will be limited, including lightning and weak wind gusts.

Rain chances will continue off and on throughout the next week. Wednesday into Thursday will bring some relief from the rain.