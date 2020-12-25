Taylor’s Forecast: Mild and clear for Christmas Day, wintry weather on the way

Temperatures are going to be above average this afternoon as wind shifts to a west/southwesterly flow and warms up our Christmas day. We will reach highs in the 50s and 60s with mostly sunny skies and mild wind.

High pressure is in control so skies will stay clear and temperatures stay warm tomorrow when everyone is expected to reach the 60s.

A little cool down in the north for Sunday as a cold front reaches our western and northern counties first. Then a more widespread cooldown for Monday when temperatures will only reach the 30s and 40s. This is slightly below the average.

Few showers are expected on Monday then more widespread rain on Tuesday. This could fall as a wintry mix up north depending on which way temperatures lean.

Wintry weather behind this system could wrap around to northern Kansas on Tuesday night.

This system will leave early on Wednesday morning and the cold air will be left behind. Cool but dry through the end of next work week.