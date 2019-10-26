Taylor’s Forecast: Mild and dry today, cold and active this week

I hope that your plans include going outside today. Temperatures will be warm compared to yesterday. We will top out in the 60s and 70s.

Skies will stay dry and mostly sunny with a shift in the northerly wind to a southerly flow. This flow returns just in time for another cold front to disrupt the calm weather.

Clouds and winds, bringing cold air from the north, will return on Sunday.

Most will stay dry, but some could see a sprinkle or flurry or two on Sunday and into Monday.

The big system of the week will track through the western side of the state on Monday.

This system will bring rain and snow showers east. If we see snow or rain will really depend on timing of the showers.

The chance for snow could last through Wednesday. But it all depends on timing.

There is a better chance for snow in the west, but possible through the whole state.

The average temperature for this time of year is in the 60s. The highs over the next seven days are abnormally low.

The warm up on Thursday will come just in time for Halloween.

The end of your work week will be dry and chilly.