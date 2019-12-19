Taylor’s Forecast: Mild and dry trend continues through the weekend

Temperatures will warm to the 50s this afternoon thanks to a strong southerly wind that is bringing warmer weather to Kansas. Dry weather and strong winds are creating dangerous conditions for outside burning. A Red Flag Warning is issued until 6 tonight for a handful of counties in the far western side of the state to discourage outside burning.

A low pressure system will briefly shift winds from the south to the north tomorrow. This system will be pushed out by a high pressure that is ultimately in control and keeping clouds and wet weather away from Kansas. This dry and quiet stretch will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will be above average, in the 50s and 60s this weekend.

The next system that the Storm Track 3 Team is tracking will arrive late on Christmas Eve and continue through Christmas day. Temperatures will be warm enough that we will be trading our white Christmas for a wet one. Only a few rain showers are expected.