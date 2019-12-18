Taylor’s Forecast: Mild and sunny stretch

Temperatures today are chilly but quickly warming to above freezing across the state. Highs today will be rather seasonable, in the 40s in the eastern side of the state but much warmer in the 50s in the west. This means that any remaining snow on the roads can melt and roads will become wet. Overnight lows will drop to the low 20s so any melted snow has the chance to re-freeze overnight and create slick roads for your morning commute.

Skies will be dry and sunny today and tomorrow thanks to a high pressure system west of Kansas. But as that system moves away from the state, clouds will return tomorrow. Southerly winds will be light today but breezy Thursday afternoon. A shift in the wind from southerly to northerly could bring a slim chance of sprinkles or a shower to Wichita. The weekend will be dry and quiet.

Many people are looking forward to the upcoming holidays that will bring lots of travel across the country. Thankfully, most travel plans look to be uninterrupted by the weather. Highs are expected to be mild for Christmas and the surrounding days. The next big rain chance comes on Christmas day, but it is only expected to be light rain and not snow.