Taylor’s Forecast: Mild temperatures will be replaced with cold wintry weather this weekend

Light and northerly winds have cooled temperatures out west versus in the east where strong southerly winds are gusty. Highs today will warm up to the 50s this afternoon with a good amount of clouds in the sky. Temperatures will increase tomorrow. Highs will reach the upper 50s, some may even see a brief 60 degree.
A dip in the jet stream will also mean a dip in the temperatures. Saturday will be about average with temperatures in the 40s but the coldest days will Sunday and Monday when highs will only be in the 30s. Cold air, below freezing means that any precipitation that falls will be in the form of snow or freezing rain. Rain chances will be slim through Saturday morning. The best chances for snow and freezing rain are on Sunday and into Monday morning. We will begin to clear out on Tuesday. Temperatures will slowly warm on Tuesday and high 40s can be expected on Wednesday.