Taylor’s Forecast: More rain today, staying cool through the weekend

Showers and storms have stayed in the northern portion of the state through most of the morning. They will slowly track south into our central and southern counties through the afternoon. Most will stay below severe threshold. Heavy rain on top of the saturated ground will be the biggest concern with these storms because it will cause flooding. There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect from until early tomorrow morning. Some sprinkles could linger through tomorrow morning. We will stay unstable through the weekend, but most showers will be through the overnight hours so it won’t be a total washout.