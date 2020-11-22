Taylor’s Forecast: More sunshine today, but rain returns tomorrow

All of yesterday’s rain has moved off to the south and east now leaving Kansas mostly dry with clearing clouds.

Highs will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s again this afternoon. Sunshine will return this afternoon only for a brief bit before the next storm system makes its way toward this area.

Winds will pick up and rain will begin out west through the early hours of Monday morning. It will be a wet and windy commute for many.

Then a front will trail behind bringing widespread scattered showers and storms on Tuesday. We could see a strong thunderstorm or two with this front, especially for our south central counties.

There is a Marginal Risk issues for storms on Tuesday/Wednesday.

At this time, temperatures may also get cool enough to briefly see some snowflakes in the north. Temperatures return to above freezing too quickly, so I don’t think this will cause too much worry for snowfall accumulation.

We will clear off on Wednesday and be mostly dry on Thursday for the holiday.