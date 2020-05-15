Taylor’s Forecast: More wet weather to start the weekend

Rain showers are now tracking out to the east, but it won’t be long until we see redevelopment out west. Some pop up showers are possible today, but the best chance for rain will be out northwest later tonight. There is a Slight risk that barely scrapes our farthest northwest counties. The biggest hazards associated with this risk will be strong winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado. The hazards will become more severe the farther north and west you live. The severity of this system will drop overnight, but rain will continue to track across the state. It may be a rainy Saturday for most of us. This system will clear out west to east. Sunday is looking to be a lot drier and warm. We will stay dry through the start of your work week then rain chances will return after the midweek. Temperatures will right about normal for the next few days.