Taylor’s Forecast: More wet weather to start the weekend

A chance of showers and storms will stick around through our Friday as well as another severe threat. The best chances will be this morning and later this evening through tonight. Heavy rain in the southeast corner of the area has been moving slowly and has prompted Flood Warnings between Butler and Elk Counties.

The potential for high water will need to continue to be monitored as a Flash Flood Watch for portions of South Central Kansas remains in effect through Saturday evening. Showers and storms to the west will slowly track to the east. There could be some isolated warnings for hail and/or wind. Non-severe storms will still be capable of small hail and strong gusts. By midday and during the afternoon conditions don't look as damp but there could still be a shower or storm around.