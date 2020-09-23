Taylor’s Forecast: Mostly dry and calm today, temperatures warming tomorrow

Early afternoon skies are partly to mostly cloudy. Clouds will become sparse later this afternoon. Highs will warm the the 70s where skies are cloudier, but upper 80s out west where this is more sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the 80s tomorrow and stay there through early next week. Communities out west and north could even approach the 90 degree mark on Friday and Saturday. The smoke will continue to impact the state creating a hazy view for most. Winds will increase with the temperatures. Then temperatures will be dipping back down to the 70s for the early portion of the work week. A front later this weekend into Monday, will be the cause for cooler temperatures, however the front will come through dry. Rain chances remain slim to none through the next seven days.