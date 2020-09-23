Taylor’s Forecast: Mostly dry and calm today, temperatures warming tomorrow

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Early afternoon skies are partly to mostly cloudy. Clouds will become sparse later this afternoon. Highs will warm the the 70s where skies are cloudier, but upper 80s out west where this is more sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the 80s tomorrow and stay there through early next week. Communities out west and north could even approach the 90 degree mark on Friday and Saturday. The smoke will continue to impact the state creating a hazy view for most. Winds will increase with the temperatures. Then temperatures will be dipping back down to the 70s for the early portion of the work week. A front later this weekend into Monday, will be the cause for cooler temperatures, however the front will come through dry. Rain chances remain slim to none through the next seven days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories