Taylor’s Forecast: Mostly dry and warm to kickoff June

Some showers are passing through the state right now. These are light to moderate showers with no lightning detected. They will start to dissipate as the sun comes up then we will be mostly dry for the rest of the daytime.

Similar to yesterday, warmest temperatures out west. Highs in the 80s and 90s. We keep warming throughout the week.

Winds will be on the stronger side today. Southerly winds will stay between 10 to 25 mph most of the day.

A disturbance that is lingering along the Kansas/Colorado state line could bring some spotty showers, but most will stay too far west.

Dewpoints are moderate, so humidity is not a big factor until later in the week when we will get some more moisture and our next system will move through. This system is looking to pass through on Wednesday and Thursday with showers and storms, definitely something to keep an eye on.

This system is not bringing temperatures down too much, we will keep warming through next weekend. It seems to be a little bit more active at the end of the week, but nothing too strong and organized yet.