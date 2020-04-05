Taylor’s Forecast: Mostly dry and warm to start off the week

The warming trend will continue today. Highs will reach 60s for most of us and into the 70s out west.

Lows overnight are mild. We will only drop to the 40s and 50s.

Breezy winds will be from the south at about 10 to 20 mph this afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph. Winds right now show a low pressure system in the southwest right along the Kansas/Colorado state line. Extending from this is a warm front that will contribute to the increasing temperatures and a disturbance that will produce scattered showers and sprinkles on Monday and Tuesday.

We will stay mostly dry until this disturbance tracks east on Monday and Tuesday. The possibility of a spotty sprinkle or shower is slim thanks to the lack of moisture in the atmosphere.

We will dry off a bit on Wednesday as the next system tracks through and brings cooler weather for Thursday.

A more organized system is possible on Thursday, but models are not in complete agreement of the timing or how much moisture this could bring. Since temperatures will drop below freezing some flurries of snow could mix into the rain. Temperatures will recover quickly and jump back to the 60s on Friday and stay about average for the weekend.