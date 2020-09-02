Taylor’s Forecast: Mostly dry through the weekend then a cooler start next week

Thunderstorms have lingered near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line through the morning. Rainfall accumulation has reached above 2 inches for some. Others to the north and west have stayed sunny and dry. Temperatures are warming to the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. An increase in moisture in our far south central counties could keep showers around through the afternoon hours. A cold front will pass through tomorrow, but storms will struggle to form due to the drier air. If we do see a shower or two it will be in the farthest south and eastern portions of the viewing area on Thursday evening. Expect mostly dry and warm conditions through the holiday weekend. Cooler weather and rain returns on Monday as a front passes through the state. Temperatures will take a drastic drop to the 50s on Tuesday.