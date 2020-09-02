Taylor’s Forecast: Mostly dry through the weekend then a cooler start next week

Conditions won't be as unsettled today as high pressure builds in. We'll see more sun and skies will be pretty dry. There's still a front sitting to our south which could bubble up a shower or storm in southern parts of the area.

Chances are slim but just keep an eye to the sky if you live near the Kansas/Oklahoma line. Highs will turn warmer and be closer to normal with widespread 80s. A few spots could touch the low 90s.