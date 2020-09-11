Taylor’s Forecast: Mostly sunny and dry after showers clear later today

Showers are approaching the Oklahoma/Kansas state line this morning and will bring rain through most of central Kansas and some of our western counties through the morning.

By afternoon, this will clear out a little. A high pressure system over the Rocky Mountains will push out the clouds in western Kansas and bring more sunshine.

Highs today will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with a northerly wind taking a southerly turn.

Clouds will clear out from west to east. Temperatures will warm back up tomorrow to the upper 70s and low 80s for most, but a turn in the winds will keep us cool for later portion of the weekend. The warming trend will pick back up early next week.

After this system passes through today, we will stay mostly dry over the next 7 days with more sunshine.