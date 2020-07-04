Taylor’s Forecast: Muggy afternoon, showers and storms out west

We are waking up mostly dry with partly cloudy skies this morning. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s this afternoon. This is about average.

Spotty showers will be sprinkled throughout the day, but most of us will be dry.

Thanks to a boundary that has set up shop out west, more showers are possible along the Kansas/Colorado state line tonight. A Marginal Risk is issued for a few of our far western counties and a Slight Risk is issued for stronger storms down into the Oklahoma/Texas panhandle and Colorado.

These showers will linger through the overnight in west and central Kansas and will most likely fizzle out in the early morning hours.

There is another slim chance for brief showers tomorrow during the heat of the day, but chances stay low.

A high pressure system will begin to take over at the beginning of the work week so showers are possible on Monday, but then we will dry off until Thursday. The scorching heat will return as well towards the end of the week.