Our warm, breezy, and sticky start to the day is a sign of things to come. Expect plenty of sunshine today with gusty south winds. Highs heat back up into the upper 90s and triple digits with heat indices as high as 105 to 110.

It'll stay dry all day too with the exception of the evening when a shower or storm is possible around the Oklahoma Panhandle and extreme Southwestern Nebraska. This chance is very slim so most of us will have a dry, but steamy, Friday evening.